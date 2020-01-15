SUNDERLAND — William Albert “Billy” Dowell, 85, a lifelong resident of Sunderland passed away January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy June Dowell and siblings Leroy Dowell, Jeanette King, Virginia Sheckells, Doris Gibson, and Mildred Phipps. He is survived by his sons Randy S. Dowell (Ann), Bryan K. Dowell (Pat) and Chris S. Dowell (Jill) and grandsons Austen, Rowan, and Josh Dowell. Friends may call on Friday, January 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Billy’s name may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Calvert Hospice. www.rauschfuneralhomes.com
