William Edward Michael "Mike / Billy"

CHESAPEAKE BEACH — William Edward "Mike" Michael or "Billy" as his Mother Thelma called him, aged 92 of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Washington, DC.
Mike and his wife Joan Michael, were married for 39 years. They moved to Calvert County, where they built their home in 1981. Mike started working as a Soda Jerk at Peoples Drug Store in Washington, DC when he was 15 years old. He joined the Army in 1945 and was sent to Germany. After returning home he attended school for Air Conditioning and went back to work for Peoples Drug Store for over 40 years where he retired. He became a contractor and worked for CVS and other chain retail stores until he "retired" against his wishes in May of 2014 with a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was 87 and was still working every single day. He decided to take chemotherapy and was never again able to work. He also had Parkinson's which at the time of diagnosis was exasperated due to his cancer and the treatment. He was not able to fight the battle anymore and was admitted to hospice care at home where he passed peacefully in the presence of loved ones.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Thelma Michael Carll and Arthur Michael and his sister Ruth Dodson. He is survived by his children from his first marriage, Suzanne Winterrowd (Jim Winterrowd) and Audrey Michael (Walt Harris); and by his stepchildren, James Moretz, Rose Johnston-Cross (John Cross), Dana Aley (David Aley). He is also survived by grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Kristy Windsor, Ryan Windsor, Candace Windsor and Jorge Jacquez, Steven Matthews, Charity Matthews, Jesse Spiker, Kristen Raling, Devon Pursel, Alex Raling, Katie Raling, Hannah Pruitt, William Spiker, Adalyn Windsor, Ayven Windsor, Aria Windsor, Dillon Pursel, Jimmy, Kayden Pursel and Sofia Grace Jacquez Medina.
Internment will take place at Cheltenham National Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice at https://calverthospice.org/donate.
