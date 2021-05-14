LUSBY — Woodrow Sylvester "Woody" Hoover, 77, of Lusby, Md., passed away peacefully at Calvert Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1944 to the late, Thomas Jefferson Hoover and Margaret Virginia (White) Hoover.
Woody was drafted into the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. During his heroic service, Woody was given several commendations, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. Woody made his family and country proud for his dedication to his country. He was honorably discharged and returned home safe.
Woody would meet Jeanette and make her his bride in 1973. They were married for nearly 48 years, and together they had two daughters, Annie and Tena.
Woody enjoyed being out on the water boating and fishing. When he couldn't be out in nature, he loved to spend time at the American Legion hanging out with his friends watching football.
Woody was witty and fun, and he was a wonderful, kind, compassionate man who loved his family above all. His smile was bright and his laughter contagious. If you were honored to know Woody, you knew a brilliant man. He lived life simply, loved telling stories of the "good ole "days, and was a stranger to no one.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Hoover of Lusby; daughters, Annie and Tena Hoover of Lusby; and grandchildren, Paige Hoover and Miles Broussard. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Tommy Hoover, Glen Hoover and Linda Hickey.
