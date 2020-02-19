Keeping information in the sunshine is very important to maintain a healthy relationship between government and the taxpayers who support it.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Maryland Public Information Act. The PIA guarantees governmental transparency by requiring state and local government agencies, upon request, to allow for the inspection of their records “with the least cost and least delay,” subject to certain exceptions for confidentiality, privacy and privilege by all citizens, including journalists.
Of course, the compilation and storage of public records have changed a lot in 50 years, as government at all levels transitions into the digital age. But the core right guaranteed by the PIA — the right of citizens to know what their government is up to — has not.
In an effort to better secure this right, four years ago the state’s General Assembly created two independent options for resolving PIA disputes without the need to go through the expensive, time-consuming, and often complex court process. The first is the office of the public access ombudsman, who tries to resolve all kinds of PIA disputes, but can only do so on a voluntary and non-enforceable basis. The second option is the PIA Compliance Board, an administrative body that can review and issue a decision on a PIA dispute, but only if the dispute is about a fee greater than $350.
After four years of operation, it is clear that neither of these options is working as well as it could. On one hand, the ombudsman has wide jurisdiction to mediate all kinds of PIA disputes — from late responses and improperly withheld records, to unreasonably broad and repetitive requests — but lacks any remedy for the many disputes that can’t be resolved through mediation alone. On the other hand, the PIA Compliance Board receives only a handful of complaints each year that fall within its extremely narrow fee jurisdiction, leaving the disputes that can’t be resolved through mediation with no remedy at all short of a court lawsuit. That seems a long way to have to go to lay hold of documents that should be readily available in the first place.
In a joint report in December, the ombudsman and compliance board examined the scope of this problem and concluded the best solution would be to expand the jurisdiction of the board to review and decide all the kinds of PIA disputes that cannot be resolved through the ombudsman’s mediation process. The report estimated the board could be expected to receive about 60 additional disputes each year, about half of which would involve an agency’s denial or partial denial of a request.
House Bill 502, cross-filed as Senate Bill 590, implements these recommendations, along with other important updates to bring the PIA into the 21st century. The bill, which has bipartisan sponsorship, provides an efficient and user-friendly remedy for citizens and government agencies where none currently exists, and does so by building on the two existing PIA dispute-resolution programs.
We think it should pass and be signed into law by the governor.
The legislation would enhance the ombudsman’s mediation process by giving parties a meaningful incentive to cooperate so as to avoid board review, while at the same time enabling that review for disputes in real need of a binding decision.
Ultimately, the bill would create more equitable access, ensure transparency and would help restore public trust in state and local government. The ombudsman and the compliance board are in unanimous agreement that this tweak of the PIA should become law. The Maryland Delaware D.C. Press Association, of which The Enterprise is a longtime member, also enthusiastically supports this legislation.
Remember, this bill would be means for anyone in Maryland to gain easier access to public information that should be available to all without undue hardship. Of course, as journalists we wholeheartedly back the legislation. We stand in your place at county commissioner and school board meetings and in interviews with a variety of elected and other public officials. We speak truth to power, and always keep your interests as taxpayers and readers of our newspaper in mind.
Of the 13 delegates who initially sponsored the House bill, none are from Southern Maryland. And of the two senators who introduced the cross-filed version, neither is from our area. So we encourage our local legislators to do their part to help make the sun shine a little easier on what is agreed on by everyone to be public information.