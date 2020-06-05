Facts and truth will always take precedence

People of all races and backgrounds have said it for years: There seem to be two criminal justice systems in America. One is for white people. The other is for people of color. And they’re by no means on equal footing.
The latest chapter in this unseemly saga played out last week in Minneapolis, when George Floyd, an African American man, died while being detained next to a police car. Three policemen held him down while another watched. One of them knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to various reports including video footage of the incident. All four policemen were fired from their jobs, and the one who knelt on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The other three have been charged with aiding and abetting.
Floyd’s death ignited protests across the nation and the world. Many of these have turned violent, ugly and deadly. Still, it’s important to note that many more of them have instead featured police and community members coming together in peace, agreeing that this latest senseless death of a black American in the custody of white officers sworn to protect and serve can finally be an agent for positive change.
Although many won’t openly admit it, white people walk out of their homes every day, surrounded by a force field of protection that minorities can’t match. A huge part of the clashes between minorities and the criminal justice system is that so many African Americans feel unjustly as suspects. This absolutely should not be. The old saying is that justice is blind, but it also needs to be colorblind.
There was a march for George Floyd in Prince Frederick on Monday. While the march started peacefully and remained so for most of its duration, it did not end that way. An SUV’s window was smashed out and tear gas was used to disperse protesters who were not leaving at the perceived conclusion of the march. The job of a journalist is to tell both sides of the story. In doing so, it will make some happy and some not. The ideal is to tell the facts from all sides and let you, the reader, decide via your morals and ethics. It is what good journalism is supposed to do, report the story with no editorializing. Editorials and opinions have their place on the editorial page, not in news stories. This is where we get to share our opinion and where we encourage readers to share their viewpoints. It is a meeting of the minds. This concept of just reporting facts without editorializing is a lost art in broadcast media these days. One only has to know what network represents their views to know what to watch. It is not good or conducive to growth and discussion if some facts are ignored for rhetoric.
Will we always succeed all the time in this goal? No, of course not, but while that perfection is maybe elusive, it will be continuously chased.
Facts and truth are, by nature, uncomfortable things. They are sometimes comforting. Sometimes they are needed to make us think, change, and evolve ideas that have long been wrong or antiquated. There’s a lesson there for all of us to absorb.
So know, going forward, that The Calvert Recorder will do its best in covering the issues.
If you, the reader, want to speak your voice on an issue, current or otherwise, please submit a letter to the editor as constructive conversations are more crucial now than ever before.