Facts and truth will always take precedence

Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.