There’s an extra day this year. And aren’t we lucky it falls on a Saturday?
You know the science behind leap years. Because it takes the Earth 365¼ days to make its circuit around the sun, for our timekeeping purposes we need to plug in an extra day every four years to keep us all on schedule.
Tomorrow is that spare day, which always gets tacked on to February as a consolation prize for being the shortest month.
So what happens if Feb. 29 is your birthday, or your wedding anniversary? Do you only celebrate every four years, or do you mark the occasion on March 1 three times in a row before commemorating the actual date during leap years?
One estimate has the number of folks in the United States with Feb. 29 birthdays at about 180,000 — and around 4 million worldwide. The odds of being born on a leap day are pretty long, just about 1 in 1,461.
So would you guess that folks who have celebrated a Feb. 29 birthday throughout history and into modern times would be particularly lucky? Not surprisingly, there have been the famous and infamous.
Standing on the good side of the leap day street would be 19th century Italian composer Gioachino Rossini. If you’ve ever heard the “William Tell” overture, you know his work. Next to Rossini you’ll find William Harvey Carney, the first African American to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Civil War. Another famous Feb. 29 baby was Irish inventor John Philip Holland. He devised and constructed the first submarine. Jimmy Dorsey, a big band leader and saxophonist, was born on the extra day, as was singer and talk show host Dinah Shore.
Oddly, two serial killers were born on Feb. 29: Richard Ramirez and Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos, who was executed in 2003, was portrayed by Charlize Theron in the chilling biopic “Monster.”
Back to the good side of the street, notable leapsters still with us include rapper Jeffrey Atkins — better known as Ja Rule (whose big hit so far is “Holla Holla”) — and motivational speaker/entrepreneur/extreme life coach Tony Robbins.
Leap years bring presidential elections, the Summer Olympics, and a regular-season NFL clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins.
It’s good for February to get some respect with that extra day. True, it’s Black History Month, National Heart Month and National Children’s Dental Health Month, to name a few designations, but the second month of the year seems to get the short shrift.
And many people don’t even pronounce it right. Listen to anchors and reporters on radio and TV as the month winds down today and tomorrow. Many professional speakers butcher the month’s name by calling it “Feb-yoo-ary,” as if the R weren’t even there. It’s rare to hear a broadcaster pronounce it correctly.
But if you want to send February off on a good note, here’s something you can do to celebrate the extra day. Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. It is free of charge and open to the public. Also, The ARC Southern Maryland is encouraging our community to give $29 on Feb. 29 to help create opportunities for the folks they support. You can text the word GIVE to 443-234-0223, or see www.arcsomd.org for more details.
So pronounce the month’s name right, and if Feb. 29 is your birthday, celebrate like you won’t get another. chance for four years.