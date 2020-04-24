Let's make sure our favorite restaurants survive

In the four weeks leading up to April 16, nearly 300,000 Marylanders had filed for unemployment benefits, and surely more have filed since, an indication that the novel coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s actions to “flatten the curve” still have a firm grip on the state and its economy.
And the owners of restaurants and their employees are taking one of the biggest blows. According to the Restaurant Association of Maryland the numbers are catastrophic: nearly 150,000 restaurant employees are out of work and 40% of all restaurants in the state are out of business.
Marshall Weston, the president and CEO of the association, says the restaurant industry has seen the most impact from emergency orders shuttering businesses and keeping people at home across the United States.
“Restaurants across Maryland are suffering,” Weston said in a Tuesday press release. “The margins in the restaurant industry are razor thin to begin with, and this prolonged state of emergency has put restaurant owners on the brink of permanent closure and their employees wondering if they will have a job to return to. Government must act immediately.”
Congress was expected to pass and the president intended to sign another round of spending legislation this week to pour an added $310 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. The forgivable-loan program was created in the Cares Act with an initial $349 billion in the pot, all of which has been handed out. The current legislation also calls for another $60 billion to boost a separate small business emergency grant and loan program, directs $75 billion to help hospitals and designates $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program. And there are already talks taking place about what the next stimulus/aid package will contain. (Democrats are pushing hard for a state and local government relief component.)
The state restaurant association and its parent, the National Restaurant Association, however, are calling for “federal elected officials to authorize a targeted relief plan that includes a $240 billion Restaurant and Foodservice Industry Recovery Fund” to ensure the nation’s second largest private sector employers survive the likely plunge into a sector recession. Weston said the other aid packages “have not helped most restaurants.”
The industry group says the targeted aid would compensate restaurants for government-ordered closures, provide reopening capital to restock inventory, purchase safety equipment and reconfigure restaurants with social distancing in mind, and help with workforce retraining. Along with other changes to programs and tax credits, the industry association would also like to see a federal meals program expanded to allow all SNAP recipients to get carryout meals during the crisis.
“Our elected officials must act quickly,” Weston said. “Without immediate action the losses in Maryland and other parts of the country will be permanent. The longer we wait the more damage will be done reducing the chances that the industry can be saved.”
And there is little sign Gov. Larry Hogan (R) plans to roll back his business closure and social distancing orders anytime soon, so an extra boost to help our favorite restaurants is likely in order.
After all, most of us will likely be sick of cooking or eating from a can when this pandemic is over, so we’ll want a familiar place to eat when we can gather in public again.