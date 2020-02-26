Maryland has had an interesting history as it relates to people who do not identify as heterosexual. In 1973, it became the first state to ban civil marriage between anyone other than one man and one woman. Then, in 2013, same-sex civil marriage became the law here as Maryland flipped 180 degrees on the subject after 40 years. Specifically, the law states “only a marriage between two individuals who are not otherwise prohibited from marrying is valid in this state.”
The voices of LGBTQ citizens have been heard even more in the years since, to the point where the English language has given a nod to people’s personal preferences. In fact, Merriam-Webster, long one of the paladins of American verbal expression, called the pronoun “they” its word of the year for 2019. It’s because the original use of the word has been expanded to reflect a more inclusive idea. In addition to its longtime meaning, “they” is now also used singularly to refer to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary. So it’s a gender-neutral pronoun. Merriam-Webster also added “themself” to its official list for the same reason.
Now, legislation is before the Maryland General Assembly that would compel many public places in the state that have single-occupant bathrooms to make those comfort stations gender neutral.
We think that’s a splendid idea, and the legislation should pass through both chambers and be signed into law by the governor. Why not? If a bathroom is intended for only one person at a time, what does it matter?
The proposed law would require public facilities to change their pictorial or gender-exclusive signage for single-toilet bathrooms to gender neutral, according to the bill’s state legislative analysis. So it wouldn’t say “men” or “women” (or as some seafood restaurants have put it, “buoys” or “gulls”) on the door to a single-occupant restroom, or have the male or female figures on it.
The law would apply to places of “public accommodation,” including hotels, theaters, sports venues, restaurants and other similar facilities.
The bill would also aim to help people who are transgender to feel more comfortable using the single-occupant restrooms, the sponsor of the Senate bill said at a hearing in Annapolis last week.
Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery) also said Senate Bill 401 could have the happy consequence of opening up more bathrooms for women in public places. This has become an issue particularly with sports venues as they are built and refurbished in modern times with an eye toward shortening lines for female fans.
Kagan also said it would ensure that people with disabilities wouldn’t need to navigate the building in order to find a gender-specific restroom, as well as making it easier for parents and caretakers to enter the restroom in order to assist their family member or patient. Many bathrooms today, male and female, have changing stations for babies. This would give folks a little more room to take care of that chore, as well as privacy, if they want it.
Counties and Baltimore city would be allowed to set their own fines for those businesses that don’t comply, not to exceed $250, under this legislation. The bill has bipartisan support, since Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County) is also on board with it.
House Bill 1147 is the Senate bill’s cross-filed twin, and is scheduled to have a hearing on March 3 led by sponsor Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery).
The MoCo Pride Center submitted written testimony in support of the bill, writing that it would be more welcoming to “transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming people.”
The bill also gotten some early support from businesses. The Greener Kitchen in Baltimore submitted testimony in support of the bill, writing that it “prioritizes having gender-inclusive restrooms in our space because we believe in making our restaurant accessible to all.”
So here’s hoping the legislation moves through Annapolis faster than the line to use the restroom at a ballgame.