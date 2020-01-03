Ready or not, 2020 is here. A year to see more clearly than ever before, in true 20/20 fashion. And if you haven’t done so already, you can still make those New Year’s resolutions.
Why even bother, you might ask, when it seems such a small percentage of Americans are successful in achieving their goals?
Here’s why: Because behavioral experts insist the very act of making resolutions — saying them out loud and making yourself accountable to somebody else — actually improves your odds of succeeding.
People who explicitly make New Year’s resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t openly make such resolutions.
That’s from a study by the University of Scranton and the Journal of Clinical Psychology, and it’s doubtful that too many folks know more about New Year’s resolutions than the scientists at the Pennsylvania school. They’ve actually been studying that specific subject for decades. And you say academia wastes money sometimes.
Never mind that only 8% say they were completely successful in achieving their goals. A much larger 49% have “infrequent success,” according to that university study.
If you resolve to resolve, you still have time to join the 45% of Americans who say they usually set goals for the new year. Only 17% say they resolve infrequently, while 38% say they absolutely never resolve at New Year’s. They are firm in their resolve not to resolve at all.
Think twice before you reject out of hand the whole notion of making resolutions.
You may do better than you think, the study says. Give yourself some credit.
Getting through that first week should be a slam dunk — 75% get it done. When you get past one month, it dips to 64%, and past six months, it drops to 46%. It seems one of the keys is sustaining the momentum until the Fourth of July, according to the study.
But don’t be daunted by numbers. Lots of help is available from a multitude of agencies, including some advice from the National Institutes of Health. Here’s an important point from NIH scientist Linda Nebling. “One challenge with New Year’s resolutions is that people often set unrealistic goals,” she says. “They can quickly become frustrated and give up. Any resolution for change needs to include small goals that are definable and accompanied by a solid plan on how you’ll get to that goal.”
Losing weight was the top resolution for 2019 (as always), Scranton scientists say, and Nebling has some advice about that: “A resolution to lose 30 pounds may seem overwhelming,” she says. “Instead, try setting smaller goals of losing 5 pounds a month for six months. Think baby steps, not giant leaps.”
Self-improvement (including quitting smoking) or education-related resolutions topped the most recent list, with 38%. Following those were vows to improve money management (34%) and relationships (31%). You’ll note that percentages add up to more than 100% because some folks signed on for more than one resolution. That’s the spirit. Some of us have more to fix in our lives than others.
And the experts say that younger people do better with sticking to New Year’s resolutions than their elders. A relatively impressive 39% of people in their 20s achieve their resolutions each year — but only 14% of those older than 50 succeed, researchers found.
Apparently, ingrained habits die hard. You know the adage about old dogs and new tricks, right? Just saying.
According to WalletHub.com, Seattle is the place in the United States where people are most likely to stick to their resolutions. (You can bet they never pledged to give up coffee.) Last on the list of 182 cities surveyed was Gulfport, Miss.
Neither Washington nor Baltimore was in the top 10 or the bottom 10, so WalletHub.com figures our general region to be fairly average when it comes to hanging with our New Year’s resolutions.
So remember that encouraging word from the researchers in Scranton:
The very act of making resolutions improves your odds of living up to them. So go ahead. Say them out loud, and do your best to make them work.