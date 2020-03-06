The novel coronavirus hasn’t landed in Southern Maryland yet. And it might not infect anyone here at all.
But that hasn’t kept human resources offices of local companies from dutifully handing out “wash your hands” flyers to be posted in bathrooms, bottles of hand sanitizer and notes reminding employees of the availability of sick leave. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, although the risk of catching anything is still pretty low.
Some places of worship are also displaying caution. As of last weekend, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington has advised its churches not to offer a communion chalice for congregations to drink from until further notice. Also suspended at Masses is the sign of peace handshake. Other places of worship no doubt, are likewise considering similar safeguards.
From a business standpoint, the effects of the coronavirus on the global supply chain might be seen in Maryland stores this spring, according to the acting director of the Port of Baltimore. About 30% of the 2,000 or so ships that dock in Baltimore each year come from China and other ports in Asia, where the coronavirus has been most concentrated. And for the first time last month, a ship which typically would contain 1,800 to 2,000 large shipping containers of household goods to Baltimore was canceled because it wasn’t full.
As of Thursday, there were 96,642 cases of COVID-19 (as this specific virus is called) worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. And 3,308 of those people have died. Health officials have identified more than 100 cases in the United States, so far most heavily concentrated in Washington state, where nine people have died.
Seven possible cases are being tested in Maryland, but no one has yet been diagnosed with the virus as of Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) got out in front of the issue Tuesday when he announced the state’s public health laboratory in Baltimore has been approved for testing for coronavirus. This means people who might contract the virus can get tested and treated much faster than by waiting for test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, which is the national protocol.
“Our highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe, and having the capability to test quickly for potential COVID-19 cases is an important part of that,” Hogan said. “We want our citizens to know that all levels of government are working together proactively and taking every possible precaution to respond to threats of public health.”
And on Wednesday, Hogan announced emergency legislation for a $10 million appropriation to help the state prepare.
At the local level, the Calvert County Health Department is already hard at work putting out information and correcting misinformation.
Right now, there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. But the health department said this week that common sense is the key to perhaps avoiding any virus (even the flu, which is a more credible threat to our community’s everyday health than the coronavirus) and preventing its spread.
Among the best practices the health department recommends are:
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Regular soap is OK. It doesn’t have to be special antibacterial soap.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. This can be problematic if the ailing person is a child or an elderly parent.
• Staying home when you are sick. That’s a big key to prevent the spread of a catchable illness. As much as we’d all like to think we’re irreplaceable, we should quarantine ourselves from our workmates in such a situation.
• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash. Coughing or sneezing into your elbow is the next best move.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Mucous membranes are breeding grounds for germs.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Find out more about what you can do to help stay well at www.smchd.org/coronavirus/.
Neither the CDC nor the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, recommend the use of face masks for the general public as a guard against COVID-19. First of all, the masks do a better job of keeping microscopic droplets inside the mask than blocking a virus from outside. Also, Adams pointed out in a tweet this week, “if health care providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk.” So there’s no need to stockpile surgical masks.
The best thing we can continue to do is use common sense, just as you would to avoid the flu or a common cold. And keep your fingers crossed — that is, when you’re not washing your hands.