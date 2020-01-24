The annual March for Life on the Mall in Washington, D.C., is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24. The activities begin with music and singing at 11:30 a. m., a rally with speeches at noon, the March to the Supreme Court at about 1:30 p. m., and the rally and speeches at the Supreme Court at about 2:30 p.m.
I’m always inspired by the many, many people who voluntarily travel great distance to be on their feet for about three and a half hours in late January weather to show their support for the lives of unborn children and their mothers. I am especially inspired by the many, many young people who attend this event. Some of us senior citizens who have spent many years in this ministry worry that it may die out when we pass away. When we see the many enthusiastic young people at the march, we are certain it will continue for a very long time.
I’m hoping to see many blacks at the march.
They have been missing in the past, but are beginning to be pro-life as they realize how abortion has negatively affected their population.
Last September, they organized a caravan to go from Richmond, Va., then to Charlotte, N.C., then to Birmingham, Ala., for a rally protesting the abortion of 20 million black babies and the building of large abortion facilities in those three cities.
I hope many people will attend the march or at least pray that we have safe travel and beautiful spring weather.