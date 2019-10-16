In this day and age, it so refreshing to hear good news or witness a kind deed or see real teamwork in action. Well, let me tell you what extraordinary kindness and teamwork that I witnessed for the second year in the row.
It started a year ago when coach Allen and staff took the whole JV and varsity football team from their busy schedule to watch the marching band preview in August for the halftime show when the band was done every football player shook hands with every single band member.
I never witness anything like that. It was a truly touching moment. There is no “I” in team, the football team both JV and varsity have given examples of that on and off the field. I am very proud of all of you and proud to be a part of Patuxent High School.
Thank you for showing your support for the band, your entire football team has made a lasting positive impact.
Your sportsmanship is explementary. Pax nation is a special place to be, keep the positive vibes going.