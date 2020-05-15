A bunch of hypocrites, posers, Socialists and Communists

A piece of research has been presented by the “Data For Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute” which shows that over 50% of Republican voters are in favor of a bill proposed by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (a member of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “The Squad”) which would give every American a monthly “Universal Basic Income” check of $2,000 while the pandemic is ongoing.
Then, it would provide every American with a monthly “Universal Basic Income” check of $1,000 for an additional year.
For over 40 years, I have had to listen to conservatives and Republicans rant and drone on and on about how incompetent and wasteful that the federal government is.
I have had to listen to their drivel and preaching about how we should never add to the national debt and the federal budget deficit and why we should cut and reduce spending on Social Security to demonstrate that we have “fiscal responsibility.”
And now, all of a sudden, they want to ride the big, bad federal government “gravy-train.”
I thought you all believed in “limited government?”
So now, after listening to your right-wing Social Darwinist ideology and propaganda for forty years, I finally find out that you not only are a bunch of hypocrites and posers, but that you have turned into “crazy socialists and Communists.”
Stewart Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.