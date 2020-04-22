A forewarning of marshall law

It’s becoming clearer by the day that we are unprepared to combat this deadly virus. Daily, we receive reports that doctors don’t have the necessary equipment, hospital beds are in short supply and testing is almost non-existent. But meanwhile, over the past 40 years, the U.S. has assembled the largest law enforcement industrial complex in the history of civilization, with millions of police officers and endless amount of jails which have now surpassed $160 billion a year in public money.
What if we spent that money on health preparedness or medical crisis that experts have stated was inevitable? Maybe we could be ahead of the curve on taming the current pandemic. But we didn’t. To put things in perspective, tens of millions of Americans can’t see a doctor.
The emphasis on policing is the crooks of the problem. One way our government is changing its thinking is the nationwide decision to stop charging and jailing people for minor crimes, such as drug possession and prostitution, spearheaded by prosecutor Marilyn Mosby of Baltimore.
Attorney General William Barr, inserted, in the $2 trillion stimulus bill, the suspension of habeas corpus.
What this will do is give law enforcement the right to arrest and detain people indefinitely for minor offenses.
The government will continuously erode the rights of all citizens as long as the citizens allow them to do so.
The government waits for an emergency when people are willing to accept it as a necessity to force the erosion of rights.
What we are seeing could be the beginning of martial law.
Although martial law is the military policing our streets and enforcing rules as they see fit, we already have a militarized police force. This, combined with the suspension of habeas corpus, could be a recipe for disaster. Horacio Moronta, Lusby