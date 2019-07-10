The article in the Friday, June 28 edition of The Calvert Recorder accurately detailed the sad state of affairs concerning the Northern tennis team and the lack of appropriate practice and game facilities. As a parent of four Northern alumni, with no more children in the Calvert County Public School system, I no longer have an obvious benefit for joining the fight for adequate facilities at NHS.
However, tennis is a game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and all skill levels. The accessibility of the old courts at Northern High School made it convenient for me and my family to use during off hours and we were not alone.
With the construction of the new Northern High School, the tennis courts were the first part of the old school to go away. The tennis team was forced to move their practices and games to Dunkirk District Park where there are only four courts. This created many problems for Northern and its opponents, not to mention inconveniencing the county’s tennis community.
Its easy to accurately identify a situation like this, but its very difficult to come up with workable solutions.
I think I have a solution.
Commissioner Kelly McConkey mentioned during the meeting that five courts were being added to Dunkirk District Park. I think it would make sense to, instead of constructing those five courts at Dunkirk District Park, to instead build them at Northern High School. This would give Northern nine courts, five with lights that will be part of the parks department, and four without lights that would be part of the school system. This would give Calvert County a first-class tennis facility without adding further congestion to Dunkirk District Park.
I welcome commentary from fellow residents in support or opposed to this; please give reasons why this would or wouldn’t work.
However, I want our county officials to only find ways to make this work. As my friend John Petralia would say, “we are the people” and we need action and not excuses why something can’t be done. The Northern family has been subsidizing superior facilities at our rival high school (Huntingtown High) for 15 years through our tax dollars.
This was acceptable when Huntingtown was new and the promise of a new Northern High School was on the horizon, where the hope of equitable facilities was alive. But now that there is a new Northern High, the time has come to end the taxpayer subsidy by leveling the playing field and live up to the commitments and promises that were made.
Let’s do this.