I would like to thanks the nurses at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Calvert Medical Health Center, and the Burnett Calvert Hospice House for the wonderful care they gave my husband, John Cosgrove, during the last weeks of his life.
I would want to thank my many friends who prayed for the both of us and for our family during this difficult time. We have received so many sympathy cards with an outpouring of love and support that I cannot find the words to say Thank You. You will all be in my heart always
Connie Cosgrove