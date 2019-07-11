Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.