About the traffic pattern at Hallowing Point Park

The county bought the small strip of land that separates the Hallowing Point Park from Jibsail Drive in order to provide another exit from the park. My children played soccer on teams that used the park for games. People seem to be generally patient and the Calvert County deputies did a great job of directing traffic. A driver could turn right or left at the direction of a Deputy.
The traffic pattern at the entrance was changed using cones, and people who were coming out of the park had to turn right as they exited. They were supposed to turn right to Skipjack Road, turn into the industrial park, and come back out to the traffic signal. The traffic signal would then do what it was designed to do – safely manage the traffic flow. Human nature being what it is, people would turn right, make U-turns, or go to the animal shelter parking lot and make their left turns. People avoid delays even is it would be safer. Cars will now be able to exit at the rear of the park and go onto Jibsail Drive and turn onto Hallowing Point Road, either right or left. Few will choose the safer route and go to the traffic signal on Skipjack Road.
The current park entrance has a good sight line (a driver can see approaching cars) for east and westbound traffic. A driver can see cars approaching from the Benedict Bridge at 1,500 feet. A car that is traveling at the speed limit (50 mph) will take 20 seconds to cover that 1,500 feet. A driver can see cars approaching from Prince Frederick at 740 feet. A car traveling at the speed limit will cover 740 feet in 10 seconds. Both times (20 and 10 seconds) provide ample opportunity for a driver to make a go or no-go decision.
The unsignalized intersection at Jibsail Drive has a worse sightline. Cars approaching from the Benedict Bridge can be seen at 850 feet. A car going the speed limit will cover that distance in 11 seconds. Cars approaching from Prince Frederick can be seen at 370 feet. Cars going the speed limit cover that distance in 5 seconds. Both times (11 and 5 seconds) provide the driver with approximately half the time to make a go or no-go decision about turning. The sightline for Jibsail Drive is approximately half of the sightline as the Park Entrance.
These numbers used for the intersection of Jibsail Drive are ideal, the line of sight measurements was done by me. They do not account for human perception/response (the time used deciding what to do and then doing it) or time for checking for traffic both right and left — dwell time (if you are turning left towards Prince Frederick). You also cannot count on everybody going the speed limit of 50 mph. All three of these factors serve to chip away at how much time a driver on Jibsail Drive has to safely make a turn.
In my 32 years of law enforcement and 22 years of doing crash reconstruction as a law enforcement officer, I can tell you almost every person who caused a crash when they were making a left or right turn said the same thing, “I thought I could make it.” I think that it will bear out over time that moving park traffic from the park entrance to Jibsail Drive instead of going the extra bit to install a traffic signal that worked only during certain hours was a mistake.