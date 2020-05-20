All Saints Church is 'census partner'

And we take that role seriously because participation in the census is of vital importance to all of us in Calvert County.
The 2020 Census will provide data that will impact our local community for the next decade. Lawmakers, business owners, community planners and many others will use the 2020 Census data to make critical decisions.
The data will inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, block grants for community mental health services, and the supplemental nutrition assistance program, also known as SNAP. It will inform decisions about allocating funding to communities such as ours for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services.
The information you provide will be valuable to businesses, as the results will provide a rich set of data on the communities they serve. Business owners rely on census results to make decisions, such as where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
Think of your morning commute to DC or Annapolis, if you can still remember that routine because it will be back. Census results influence highway planning and construction and improvement, as well as providing additional grants for buses and other forms of public transportation.
Or think of our local schools: Census results help determine how money is allocated for programs like Head Start and for grants that support teachers and special education.
The list goes on, including programs to support rural areas like ours, so that we might restore wildlife, prevent child abuse, prepare for wildfires, and provide housing assistance for older adults.
As you can see, the funding decisions will shape many different aspects of our community life together community, and we are people committed to create and sustain healthy, loving, and supportive communities.
So, again, if you have not yet completed your census form, you may do by going to this URL - my2020census.gov -to begin the process. Or, you can complete the form that you received in the mail if you have participated – great. But that is not all you can do.
You can encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to participate in this vitally important process as well. Share this a or tell them yourselves because more than ever in these stress-filled times, it is apparent that we need strong communities, and we need everyone’s participation to make them work for all.
Deb Shupe, Sunderland
The writer is the Church Connections lead.