America is in crisis

Well, America, how do you like living in a socialist country? One very important thing we have learned from this pandemic is that some people are gearing up for socialism, though they don’t even know what they are doing.
Do you like being told what to do or where to go? Just do what you’re told, and the government will pay you for it. Free money, but no freedom of religion, speech, or the association with others, not even to attend a funeral. This is only the beginning of government ownership of us.
Our Constitution and Bill of Rights, as established by our forefathers has been shredded as Pelosi cheered because she saw a chance to get her pet project, Planned Parenthood, $80 million. “Never let a crisis go to waste,” she said.
If this is an example of our new America, we had better wake up to reality and insist on getting our nation back on track.
Leftist gangsters are planning the greatest heist in history by trying to steal the most valuable thing the world has ever produced: America. If they get their way, they will control the entire wealth and its citizens. That’s why they want to destroy Trump
Examples of their greed for power include the mayor of New York City, Bill DeBlasio. He threatened to close churches and synagogues, and personally participated in a raid on the Jewish funeral, yet allowed thousands of protesters and militants to swarm the streets for days without social distancing. California Gov. Gavin Newson (D) ordered churches to stay closed while abortion facilities were open. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) banned on-site worship, yet liquor stores were open. A Kentucky mayor banned drive-in churches on Easter and sent a ‘SWAT team’ to get after people in their cars at churches. Pastors have been fined and arrested, and some out of control bureaucrats across the nation even threatened to bolt the church doors.
Never has our First Amendment been so attacked. Without direct mandates form the federal government, many state and local leaders unilaterally redefined freedom according to their left-wing proclivities. We have seen the most invasive display of domestic tyranny in our lifetime.
Even as Americans came together to help with this crisis, liberal bureaucrats stood in the way with restrictions on the laws preventing factories to produce necessary supplies because of permits and regulations, making us more dependent on China for necessary supplies. Thankfully, some factories defied the odds and produced new products they were not initially licensed to sell.
Trials reveal character, but thankfully America has some tough as nails patriots who refuse to be defeated and are running for Congress. If we are to become One Nation Under God again, we must drain the swamp by pulling the plug and demand term limits.
Pelosi has been there for 33 years. It’s time she was replaced. Our nation has a wounded heart. Even during this pandemic, our streets are filled with angry voices calling for justice, and God is not the source the demonstrators seek. They are like a ship without a rudder. Our nation needs the Lord. We must remember II Chronicles 7:14 if we are to survive the turmoil around us. Instruct the younger generation and our ignorant politicians on the Christian establishment of our country where ¾ of those who signed the Constitution insisted on using Christian principles to guide us. Never have we seen such stupidity in Congress as we have in the past several years. Notice how ridiculous some of their demands are, even to become a country without law and order.