An invitation to have an open discussion

This letter is an invitation to the person who stole the Black Lives Matter sign from the top of my driveway. Instead of trespassing on my property, committing theft, and infringing upon my first amendment right to express myself, I wish you had knocked on my door. You still can. I welcome you to join me for a cold beer and a warm conversation.
You may think that this is a futile effort, but I assure you it is not. We are neighbors. If we cannot behave like mature, civil adults in this county, what chance does the rest of our country have to close this divisiveness that currently afflicts our great nation?
You may think that my expression that Black Lives Matter is an indication that I am unreasonable and close-minded, but I assure you this is not true. I have taught English Language Arts at Huntingtown High School since 2008. I encourage my students to think for themselves and challenge the status quo. I help young people examine challenging texts and ideas so that they are prepared to navigate this complex society. You may think that in supporting Black Lives Matter, I condone violent protests and looting. Anytime crime is committed, we should seek justice. However, black people in America have experienced trauma due to racism that has resulted in an expression of outrage sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and numerous others. You may think that I believe black lives matter more than white lives, but this is untrue. We have a history of racial injustice in this country that has not fully been reckoned with since slavery began 400 years ago. I believe that every life is worthy, and right now, black lives are being insufficiently valued, as evidenced by blacks being 3.5 times more likely than whites to be killed by law enforcement. As a white man, I believe it is my duty to speak up for those who have been disenfranchised. You may think that I am anti-police and that I prescribe to the notion that we should defund or abolish police departments. I believe the police are treated unfairly. We expect them to solve all our societal woes. Perhaps a stronger investment in jobs, housing, mental health resources, drug rehabilitation, and education will result in less strain being on our police officers.
They, much like the black community, need our support. I have served on my church’s council for several years and have dedicated countless hours to serving the homeless and needy in this community. I love God and my neighbors. I have participated in Reading Camp Calvert and various student groups at HHS, including coaching football and sponsoring our Student Equity Team. I love young people and building relationships The invitation stands to whoever stole the Black Lives Matter sign from my driveway. I know we can have a productive conversation. Bryan Mullins, Chesapeake Beach