Are we, humans, smarter than some fish?

Sharks and fishes (or minnows) is a collection of mathematical algorithms with gaming, philosophical and metaphorical application.
The typical algorithm begins with a few sharks introduced to an ocean with an abundance of fish.
The sharks eat well, as there is plenty of fish to eat.
Well-fed sharks reproduce and therefore more and more sharks are introduced into the ocean
Eventually, because of over-eating, the availability of fish becomes diminished, and sharks are less and less able to find the food they need to survive, leading to the death of some sharks.
An alternate idea as to how we get fewer sharks is that the fish become smart and learn to avoid the sharks.
The fish might hide in caves or thick plantation where the sharks can’t find them as easily.
Also, perhaps the fish develop countermeasures such as they taste bad or, like the pufferfish in the Chesapeake, grow thorns, both of which discourage sharks from biting the fish.
Some sharks actually do bite the fish anyway, and some fish then perish and some are only injured and become wiser to shark attack.
As the fish become more and more proficient at either hiding and developing countermeasures, the number of sharks become further and further reduced having trouble finding food.
The ability to adapt makes for a prosperous population of fish.
So, are we humans smarter than fish?