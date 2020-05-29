Calvert Citizens United, Inc. has waited patiently

Calvert Citizens United Inc. waited patiently for Mr. Willis to publicly lay bare his agenda with commissioners and its coalition with local builder/developers Small Business Interest Group.
How dare CCU make this claim?
Quite simply, SBIG Minutes and “backroom agenda” were acquired through a Freedom of Information Request.
After numerous denials from county administrators, CCU obtained years of meeting minutes, purported to be nonexistent.
Beginning in 2015, 11-14 SBIG members met with Mark Willis, commissioner Heigl (now Hutchins) and 12-15 county administrators and staffers in ‘backroom meetings’ on Tuesdays at 2 p.m., every two months in the same county office. Citizens were unaware an entity existed, which would control the buildout and forever change the ‘intent’ of our comp plan. “A thing only lasts when its original purpose stays intact.” Further, court rulings state, “backroom meetings must be considered to contain nefarious intent.”
Willis neglected to mention Calvert Citizens United filed two lawsuits against the BOCC; a motion for summary judgment and motion for a temporary and permanent injunction. At age 60, Willis intends to “write seven new master plans during the next ten years.” That’s a bold prediction as we begin discovery as to who changed what and who colluded with whom. planning commision attorney Mattingly filed a motion to dismiss the Citizen’s lawsuit. During lockdown, the circuit court denied Mattingly’s motion.
Everyone is aware Commissioner McConkey didn’t recuse himself from voting his Huntingtown properties into the town center.
He voted for the comp plan by a 3/2 margin. We believe in doing so, Kelly McConkey violated state and county ethics’ commission laws.
Minutes before plan approval, Willis, County Attorney John Norris, and three commissioners manipulated final resolution language without benefit of a citizen public hearing.
The 20-year plan will no longer be visited at the 10-year mark mandated by state rules. The commissioners manipulated language to revisit the plan every two years, promoting carte blanche changes while eliminating citizen participation.
SBIG, BOCC and Willis during a 2017 SBIG Meeting, when Rodney Gertz, Quality Built Homes insisted “developers need flexibility but documents such as the comp plan should be as flexible and simple as possible to allow our projects to come forward.” Gertz added, “for a developer, obtaining square footage allows for more stores and more tenants.” Gertz quoted stats from Charlotte, N.C. Willis assured SBIG, “flexibility and simplicity are built in the new plan… times are changing.”
Citizens from Dunkirk to Solomons and Twin Beaches to Benedict bridge attended every meeting, forum, consultant presentation, wrote well over a thousand letters, publicly presented empirical evidence missing from consultant data while pleading for moderation and lessening traffic.
Yet, Willis’ theory is “there will always be traffic.”
The citizens/taxpayers are talking about congestion and gridlock through unrestricted buildout made all the more available with the independent sewer systems, which have a high failure rate. At a 2017 SBIG meeting, Anthony Williams clarified failing sewer systems stating, “Yeah, us builders install them, but when they fail, citizens are the ones to bail them out.”
CCU has possession of 100 pages of SBIG minutes, and throughout any concerns for taxpayers was flagrantly nonexistent. Willis mistakenly thinks he is powerful enough to finish the SBIG agenda. Upcoming are the under-oath depositions andiInterrogatories demanding specificity, which he will find time-consuming and possibly threatening.
Take heart, neighbors, when the courts set aside the comp plan, the plan and subsequent master plans, etc. will be the fruit of the poisonous tree and become moot. It’s a precedent-setting lawsuit. In the end, together, we can proclaim, we made Calvert history.
Myra Gowans, Huntingtown The writer is part of Calvert Citizens United Inc.