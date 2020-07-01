Cat owners could make good partners

Boo, hiss. A study out of Colorado State University found that women were less likely to swipe “fur sure” on a man who posed with a cat in his dating profile picture.
This finding was purr-plexing to those of us who know that cats are intelligent, friendly and loving individuals.
Like dogs, they enjoy interactions with their human guardians more than receiving food.
Cat guardians learn so much from their feline family members, like how to notice social cues, respect boundaries and amend certain behaviors to meet cats’ standards. Sounds like ideal traits for a life partner.
Hopefully, every pawsome single man out there will find a partner who appreciates them, and the cats they live with.
Readers looking for love — with the time and resources to look after an animal for life — may consider adopting a cat, who will provide invaluable feedback when assessing the suitability of suitors.
For more tips on animal guardianship, visit www.PETA.org. Jessica Bellamy, Norfolk, Va. The writer represents the PETA Foundation.