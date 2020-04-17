I am writing to you today to tell you about the best pet in the world — cats. They are smart, they give you your space when you need it, and they are independent. They always know when you are down and come to try to cheer you up. As far as care goes, you just need to take care of a litter box if they are indoor cats and keep them up to date on their vaccines.
Cats are very self-sufficient: they can fend for themselves in nature and get their own food if need be. In summary cats are great pets.
Cameron Jackman-Gordon, La Plata The writer is working on getting his Boy Scouts Communications Merit Badge.