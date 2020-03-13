In the article “Farmers talk issues at annual dinner” in the Jan. 16, issue, a statement was made regarding the number of apartments in the county. Delegate Mark Fisher stated, “35 to 38 percent of our housing are apartments.” I’ve done some fact-checking, and his statement is false. According to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation, there are 33,717 housing units in the county; only 1,146 of them are apartments. That’s only 3 percent of the total units. Please, Del. Fisher, check your facts. Land development that preserves green space and agricultural land is vital to our economy, as are policies that permit higher density housing in our town centers if apartments are included in the development, wonderful, but don’t allow ignorance of the facts to guide policy.