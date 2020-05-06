Chicken slaughterhouses where chickens and workers suffer

Even before they became hotbeds of the coronavirus, Maryland’s chicken slaughterhouses were among the least safe workplaces in the world. While testing vulnerable workers for COVID-19 is an important immediate step, in the long view, these mega processing plants should be closed forever. Eating chickens’ body parts is not “essential,” now or ever.
Approximately nine billion chickens are killed for their flesh in the U.S. each year, yet not a single federal law protects them from abuse. On the kill line, their legs are forced into shackles, their throats are cut, and they’re immersed in scalding-hot water to remove their feathers. Almost all chickens are still conscious when their throats are cut, and many are scalded to death in the feather-removal tanks after missing the throat-cutter.
Workers suffer, too. Some wear diapers because they are denied bathroom breaks, and they are forced to come into work when ill because they have no paid sick leave.
For the sake of migrants and other workers who are viewed as disposable in these slaughterhouses as well as the animals who desperately don’t want to die, these plants must remain closed.