You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Columns improved my mood

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR by W.D. Wynn, Waldorf

You canceled “Right, Meg?”

I always enjoyed Megan Snyder-Johnson’s articles and I am sad to see her go.

Her columns are one of the reasons I still subscribe to your newspaper in this day and age.

After getting through the editorial pages, her columns always put me in a better mood.

I wish her and her young family the best.

Latest Special Section

Newsletters

Upcoming Events