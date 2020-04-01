Columns should not have been discontinued

Has our local paper really lost its mind?
The Recorder recently canceled two women’s columns: Jamie Drake’s “Outdoors” and Megan Johnson’s “Right, Meg?” I am so angry they would even consider doing this. No explanations given, just a goodbye notice in each person’s column last week.
I want to know why they were dismissed from this paper.
Jamie Drake took over her father’s column and actually, in my opinion, widened the audience to include a woman’s perspective and insight. She provided a useful knowledge about wildlife and the new laws concerning fishing and hunting, as well as many activities families could do together. I enjoyed hearing about her family’s outdoor adventures and explorations.
Megan Johnson’s column was my muse. I looked forward to hearing about her family and the challenges she constantly faced being a new mother of two. She could brightened up anyone’s lousy day. I always got a chuckle hearing her stories. She spoke the plain truth.
I shall miss them all, terribly. I have been a subscriber for over 38 years.