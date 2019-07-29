In the 1950s Harry Truman became possibly the most respected Democrat President ever, until today. The world feared and respected him, especially after he approved the atomic bombs that quickly ended WWII and stopped all the killing.
Lest we forget, Truman pushed for common sense and opposed the always failing anti-Freedom and dishonest socialistic principles of Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and many other dictators, bent on staying in power.
He reemphasized America's freedoms so that fairness and equal rights for small Businesses would live on, keeping consumer prices and taxes low.
Things change.
Now, after years of gradual, and then extreme Hitler-like communist socialistic trickery by Democrats, like offering free stuff for votes and limiting freedoms, like free speech.
So, unfooled by Hillary, voters logically selected Trump, a strongly anti-socialism President, much like Truman, and with street smarts. He places the well-being of the American people above all else.
His top priorities are the economy, military readiness, cutting waste, improving jobs, higher wages, etc. It's working, frustrating Democrat leadership.
While he was President Obama bowed far too low to world power brokers, even kneeling many times to Communism's open borders billionaire, George Soros at the White House.
Obama gave huge favors to Soros and even dictators of China, Russia, and Iran that hurts all U.S. taxpayers. Soros-influenced media (CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, New York Times, etc.), even now, work against all of America's freedoms and free enterprise systems.
Only now, under President Trump's leadership, is it becoming known that nearly every action of Obama worked against the American people.
Fact: Each year of Obama's presidency, Obama unnecessarily gave away over seven hundred billions of U.S. Dollars in trade to dictatorial countries like China and Iran, and kept us from balancing our budgets every year. President Trump is stopping that, so he deserves our thanks and praise as we work towards balancing our budgets again.
Too, Obama and Democrats let tons of dangerous drugs and hundreds of thousands of ruthless Illegals to cross our southern border, knowing they would kill thousands of Americans each year and bring in diseases and unmatched crime.
This continues today, with Soros'-led-socialist-Democrat foot-dragging in Congress. The massive invasion by illegal aliens and inflow of opioids [think kickbacks from vendors] is still being protected by socialist thinking Democrats who are apparently getting payoffs.
Sanctuaries help to make Illegals immune to punishment for crimes against you and me, and against our laws. It's time to do the right thing and work for ourselves and for our Country once again. All of this silly sanctuary stuff, set up by radical Democrats, works against all Democrats, just like it works against Republicans. So, if you're a Democrat, it's high time to help yourself and your family, and to become a Republican, and vote with the Republican Party in protecting all of us.
President Trump's tasks are not easy, so let's now help him, his party and the country.
Richard Navickas, Lusby