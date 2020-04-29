Conservatives and Republicans should return their stumlus checks

I believe that all conservatives and Republicans should return their Unemployment Insurance Benefits checks to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Unemployment Insurance Benefits program is a joint state and federal government program conservatives and Republicans want to cut and reduce spending on the federal government social programs that help the middle and lower classes.
What they should do is what Ronald Reagan and conservatives have been telling needy-Americans to do more and more since 1980:
1. Practice a novel idea and concept and help yourself.
2. Get help from your family and friends.
3. Get help from charities.
4. Get help from your church.
Practice what you right-wingers constantly preach to others. Get your hands out of my pocket, why should I have to subsidize you?
Stewart Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.