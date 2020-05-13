What is the current status of COVID-19 in Maryland?
First, let’s take a quick journey through its history.
On Jan. 21, we began stopping several groups where the disease was prevalent from entering the country.
We are progressing at warp speed in vaccine research, testing for the disease, and developing a cure.
Now that we have collected this large amount of data, we can use that knowledge to open the economy.
The key words are safe and slow.
Under the guidance of the federal government, the states will, under the direction of their governors, open their economies.
Maryland started opening outdoor exercise activities, including walking, running and biking.
Now, golf, tennis, boating fishing and camping are permitted by the state.
Doctors can do some elective surgeries, such as dental work.
Hospitals and healthcare providers are allowed to decide which procedures to offer.
School Superintendent Karen Salmon announced schools closed for the rest of the school year.
Small shops must stay closed. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
In contrast to Maryland’s plan, D.C. will not reopen for another two months.
In contrast to both, a Texas judge ruled a fine of up to $1,000 for not wearing a mask.
There was such an uproar that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Houston Police will not fine residents for not wearing masks.
In conclusion, hopefully under the leadership of President Donald Trump, America will indeed be Great Again.