Direct-to-consumer shipments of beer and spirits buoy state industry

The Brewers Association of Maryland, Maryland Distillers Guild and Maryland Wineries Association thank Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for authorizing direct-to-consumer shipments of Maryland beer and spirits.
“In these times of fast-changing consumer preferences, this authorization allows members ultimate flexibility when marketing and selling their products,” said Sarah Healey, president of the Brewers Association of Maryland, and manager of Milkhouse Brewery in Mt. Airy.
Since the coronavirus crisis began, the primary sales channels for brewers, distillers and wineries (on-site visits and wholesale) have largely dried up. Curbside and delivery were brand-new sales channels but were limited by a customer’s proximity to the producer. Wineries had a tool giving them an advantage over breweries and distillers: direct shipping.
Jaime Windon, president of the Maryland Distillers Guild and producer of Lyon Rum in St. Michaels, has heard the value of shipping from her peers nationwide but has also felt it from her customers. “Demand for shipment has been intense, and this order allows the industry to be nimble and meet the market where it has evolved,” she said. “This is a new lifeline for sales.”
Maryland residents are utilizing home delivery and shipping services more than ever during this time. Neighboring states have proven that this serves to satisfy consumer demand while being regulated to ensure compliance with all alcohol service and delivery rules.
Judy Crow, co-owner of Crow Vineyards in Kennedyville and president of the Maryland Wineries Association, noted that wineries have been shipping since 2011. “The industry supports this announcement and is grateful for the governor’s thoughtful and steady leadership to support the craft alcohol industry,” she said.
The state’s alcohol producer industry supports over 29,500 jobs, and over $3.5 billion in economic activity annually, according to an economic study on value-added agriculture by Grow & Fortify. The governor’s announcement directly impacts the supply chain of Maryland grown and processed raw materials that are used in the production of craft beer, wine and spirits.
On behalf of the entire alcohol producer industry, we thank Gov. Hogan, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, and Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz for their continued guidance, support, and fact-based leadership throughout this period of uncertainty.