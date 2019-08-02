I am writing this letter in response to Tamara Ward’s story “Comp plan on pause” in the July 26 edition of The Calvert Recorder. The author was reporting on the July 23 public hearing regarding the proposed Calvert County Comprehensive Plan which I, and many others, attended.
I found her article to be biased and did not accurately represent what actually occurred.
She reported, for instance, that “many speakers expressed opposition,” which is not entirely accurate. It should have stated that the vast majority of speakers expressed opposition to the BOCC amended plan.
The Recorder also spent an inordinate amount of the coverage on what the speakers, who supported the plan, had to say at the meeting.
The amount of coverage explaining what the opposition had to say was not indicative of what actually happened at that hearing. The one picture that was presented happened to be from a supporter of the proposed amended plan.
In summary, Ms. Ward did not represent what actually happened at the public hearing, which was very disappointing.
For the record, attendees at the hearing conducted themselves in a very civilized manner.