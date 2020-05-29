Don’t fear Covid-19 — fear the New World Order takeover

The world is now under siege by the New World Order. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour,” 1 Peter 5:8.
The COVID-19 is pretext used by evil globalists to instill fear because scared people are easier to control. We need not fear COVID-19. The death rate is deliberately inflated to include people who died from cancer, stroke and natural causes. Testing is also fake. Healthy, asymptomatic people are testing positive. Samples of a goat, a papaya and a quail sent to the World Health Organization (as a joke) all came back COVID positive.The globalists have been planning their takeover for decades. The World Economic Forum’s strategic plan (detailed and in-depth with hundreds of interlinking connections) was leaked and posted on YouTube, but has since been deleted. The globalists plan to alter every facet of society, including farming, food distribution, travel, health, trade, business, education, technology and the use of artificial intelligence. Ultimately, the NWO will place all of humanity in bondage. Globalist Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has no medical degree. Yet, under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates has been to third world countries, secretly sterilizing children in his depopulation mission. Many children were harmed and died from his vaccines. Vaccines also kill and disable children in the U.S. and severely weaken their immune systems. The media hides vaccine tragedies because they’re owned by big pharmaceuticals. Social media CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Susan Wojcicki are part of the NWO scheme, as is career bureaucrat Dr. Anthony Fauci. Like Gates, Fauci agrees that the country will not return to normal unless everyone has been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, now in development. Viruses weaken and die naturally, so a vaccine is unnecessary.
Do not obey.
Their serum may attack the reproductive system, be laced with mind-altering substances or weaken and destroy our immune systems.
Demonic forces have escalated their war on humanity. Let us get on our knees, repent and beg for God’s mercy and his supernatural help in our fight against evil. Do what frustrates Godless globalists.
May God bless and protect us all in the fight for our freedoms, our families, and our country.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome