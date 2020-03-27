End-of-Life Option Act support seriously misguided

The March 11 editorial in support of the End-of-Life Option Act now under consideration by the Maryland General Assembly, although well intentioned, is seriously misguided. All citizens should understand that the bill as written is premised on an erroneous idea, and as a result, the bill, if enacted, would have severe unintended consequences for people with serious illnesses.
Specifically, the bill would allow an attending physician to prescribe self-administered medication to a “qualified individual” to bring about the individual’s death. A “qualified individual” is defined by the bill as an adult who (1) has the capacity to make medical decisions; (2) is a resident of the state; (3) has a terminal illness; and 4) has the ability to self-administer medication.
The bill further defines terminal illness as: “. . . a medical condition that, within reasonable medical judgment, involves a prognosis for an individual that likely will result in the individual’s death within 6 months.”
Aside from the subjective wording in the definition such as “reasonable medical judgment” and “likely result,” which can have unintended adverse consequences, physicians and scientists and medical evidence strongly document that physicians cannot accurately predict who has less than six month to live.
This fact was documented by a federal advisory committee to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee.
Their report (available at: https://aspe.hhs.gov/system/files/pdf/259886/CTAC2_PRT_Report_508.pdf) and a scientific review of the accuracy of predictions of prognosis (“A Systematic Review of Predictions of Survival in Palliative Care: How Accurate Are Clinicians and Who Are the Experts?”) document this.
They conclude: “Moreover, evidence reviewed by the PRT shows that the accuracy of predicting prognosis is limited” and “Studies of prognostic accuracy in palliative care are heterogeneous, but the evidence suggests that clinicians’ predictions are frequently inaccurate. No sub-group of clinicians was consistently shown to be more accurate than any other.”
The inability to accurately predict who has less than six months left to live also is well documented by the Medicare program’s hospice benefit.
Medicare hospice care is intended to be for people who have six months or less to live, but the Medicare program also has found it difficult to determine who has six months or less to live.
For example, in 2016 live discharges comprised 16.8% of all Medicare hospice discharges. 6.4% were due to revocation of the benefit and 6.6% were found to be “No longer terminally ill.” (https://www.nhpco.org/sites/default/files/public/Statistics_Research/2017_Facts_Figures.pdf)
The End-of-Life Option Act states its intent as the provision of “aid in dying.”
However, aid in dying is already available through hospice and palliative care programs.
To disregard the evidence of the inaccuracy of predictions of prognosis and to continue to support this bill is to support what this bill is in actuality: assisted suicide for people who may or may not have six months left to live.
Let’s be clear.