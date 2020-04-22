Exposure to the Democratic offensive

The main news media, with the exception of Fox News, is primarily Democrat. Many of the commentators, as well as the broadcasting companies, are related by blood or marriage to Democrat politicians. It’s a united front that is dedicated to pitching negative headlines and commentary on whatever the president says or does. To do otherwise would likely result in firing and blackballing any offending reporter. Test it yourself – watch the headlines on MSN, CNN, NBC, ABC, and see if you can find one article that is not spun against the president or the Republican Party on any subject. You won’t. The law of averages would say that nobody on the planet can consistently be that wrong on every turn. Trump is hated because many of these Democrat politicians, as well as some Republican, have been lining their pockets through unethical practices, clandestine foreign deals and mismanagement of justice, which are now being exposed to the detriment of their cash cows. So, Trump must be destroyed at all costs – even at the cost of the security of the nation and the American way of life. The swamp, which is very well embedded in both politics and the media, is for the first time being threatened, and they have pulled out all the stops to defend their security and existence.
We’ve had presidents who have been low on the intellectual scale, philanderers, female abusers and fathers of illegitimate children, whom the country has celebrated for their performance in office. While this president is no saint, he has worked tirelessly for the people, without pay, raised the economy possibly to its highest level and dropped the unemployment level to its lowest numbers. He’s tried his best to secure our borders to protect the American people from crime and disease yet has received nothing but criticism and resistance from the Democrats who value votes more than the health and welfare of the American people and our way of life as laid out in the Constitution.
We’re currently in the midst of an unprecedented situation where not only our country but the world is under attack by a man-made invader that no one knows how to control. Hypothetically speaking, if China had deliberately released this virus to elevate its economy to the highest world position, guess where the blame would be cast — on Trump’s efforts to prevent them from outrightly owning the United States of America. “Retribution for the tariffs,” they would cry.
The administration is now faced with the decision as to how to get the country safely moving again. “Expert” opinions are flying from all directions. We do know what economic ruin means to everybody. Nobody wins. One thing is certain, however, if Trump were to get us back on our feet, and he’s probably the only one who could, the mainstream media would find a way to report it as a disaster in progress.
So whom should we fear? I would have to say an evil faction who puts self-preservation above the good of a country. This is no longer your grandpa’s Democratic Party, which (despite its history of supporting slavery, the KKK and national riots) was once regarded as the friendly guardian, the household pet of the common (unwealthy) ‘God-fearing’ people. The beast has changed its colors and grown sharp teeth. Its name is now socialism and cloaked in “do-gooderism” like the wolf, is out to own the voter and to devour anyone who poses a challenge to its progress and ultimate control. It really hasn’t given up its penchant for slavery. Just broadened its scope.