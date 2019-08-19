Despite the best efforts of the U.S. Naval Academy’s “Fighting 46” fire department and local wildlife rehabilitators, a fledgling osprey died recently in Anne Arundel County after becoming entangled in fishing line and snared in a tree.
This was a stark reminder of the dangers posed by lost and discarded fishing tackle.
Earlier this year, birdwatchers in Pittsburgh got a shock when they saw a bald eagle carry a fish back to the nest that was snagged with multiple hooks and eight feet of fishing line. The nest webcam documented that one of the eagle parents fed a chunk of the fish — with a fishhook clearly visible — to one of the eaglets.
Birds who swallow fishhooks often suffer lacerated beaks and throats, and most will slowly starve to death. Animals who get entangled in line that is on the ground can become trapped underwater and drown if it catches on rocks or debris.
Baby birds can be strangled if their parents used bits of fishing line when weaving their nests. The more animals struggle, the tighter monofilament fishing line becomes, and animals who don’t die can suffer severed wings or feet. Wildlife rehabilitators report that fishing line and other discarded tackle is the No. 1 danger to aquatic animals today.
Fishing is not a harmless pastime.
