We have travel restrictions, if we adhere to the warnings, why aren’t travel insurance companies covering our losses?
I scheduled a trip to Bali for Feb. 12 to 18. My flight was an Air China flight to Singapore with a stop in Beijing. Then I booked a connecting flight from Singapore to Bali on a small airline called Scoot. When the coronavirus started and airlines stopped flying through China (Beijing, Wuhan) and Hong Kong, my flight out of Dulles on Air China with a stop in Beijing was canceled. Air China gave us a full refund. I bought travel insurance on the Scoot flight because I was not familiar with it. I had to cancel this flight because the Air China flight was canceled. The travel insurance I bought declined my claim for a refund when I filed it. They said that the threat of the coronavirus and government advisories was not a reason listed in their insurance policy, so they will not pay. Can someone help me get reimbursed for my trip?