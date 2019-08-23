The Care Blairs Team sincerely thanks everyone who attended the Forget-Me-Not Brunch on Aug. 11 at Olde Breton Inn. Your donations and participation in the silent auction, the 50/50 raffle, and the classic car show are much appreciated. Approximately $15,000 was raised at the event. All proceeds will be provided to the Alzheimer’s Association in support of the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
We thank everyone who helped to make our fundraiser such a huge success. Each act of kindness and generosity was greatly appreciated whether it was a donation of time or money. A special thank you goes to Eddie Bailey for the use of Olde Breton Inn and for the delicious food. We are also grateful to the Olde Breton Inn staff for preparing and serving the brunch. A big thank you also goes to Hal Cole, who won the 50/50 raffle and donated his winnings back to this very important cause.
An exciting and fun part of the event was the classic car show. Thank you to Mark and Laurie Muir who coordinated the car show, helped with sponsorship and obtained the trophies. Congratulations to Elaine Farrell for Best Truck Award with her 1984 Chevrolet; Brian Tarleton for the People’s Choice Award with his 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix; and Wallace Abell for winning Best in Show with his 1930 Ford. There were more than 90 vehicles on display, and we appreciate everyone participating.
A sincere thank you to all who donated items for our silent auction. It is heartwarming to say that we solicit very few donations, because most donations are from people who hear of the auction and want to be a part of our event by donating their goods, services or gift cards. It is impossible to name all of them for there are so many. It is simply wonderful.
The Care Blairs Team, formed in support of Matt Blair, has been participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 2003.
Matt lost his fight with Alzheimer’s on Feb. 12, 2011. It is in memory of him that we support this important cause and raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The team will proudly participate in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 28, at at Asbury-Solomons. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins 10. Please come and join us if you can. If you are unable to join us, please consider donating to our website for Alzheimer’s at act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/DC-NationalCapitalArea?team_id=543674&pg=team&fr_id=12127#team-roster.
Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that robs the individual of their memory, their thoughts and ultimately their life. We believe that raising funds for research can help to slow the disease and one day there will be no Alzheimer’s.
One day we would like to say that our efforts helped to make the following slogan possible: “I survived Alzheimer’s.”