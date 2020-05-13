Four questions for candidates

The election season is upon us. Here in Maryland the primary is set back to June 2.
After reading and hearing most of the blather the candidates spout, I decided to send this letter to the editor.
I have questions to ask anyone seeking a public office, seeking to represent me.
First, why did you toss your hat in the ring? Second, what qualifications do you bring to the table? Third, in your opinion, what is the most trying issue facing those in public service? Finally and most importantly, do you believe in god?
These queries, when answered truthfully and with minimal verbosity, will give me insight to the candidate’s character.
Is that too much to ask if my vote is at stake?