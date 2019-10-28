Freedom Hill Horse Rescue would like to thank everyone who came out to make our 2nd annual Spirits & Steeds Fall Festival a success. The event, held on October 5, was a family-oriented event and fun for all.
We would like to thank our sponsors for this year, Prince Frederick Ford, Dunkirk Dental Associates, and Riverscape Realty. We would like to thank the many vendors that came out to help make the event a success: Greenspring Brewery, Gypsy Brewery, Dyer Distillery, Melanie’s Macarons, Little Red Wagon, Gifted Buddies Entertainment, Desy’s Bakery, Lotus Flower Reiki, Bohemian Studio, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Chantilly Moose, Usborne Books and Mary Kay.
We would like to thank Girl Scout Troop 1186 for making the face painting, pumpkin painting, corn hole, stick pony relay race, and selfies with horses possible. You completely took charge of the family area and made all of the activities fun for all! Also, thank you to Kayla Seymour, Maddie Barrick and Emma Hillyer for leading the horses and riders on their rides around the arena.
Thank you to Boogie Lou for providing music for the event. And last but not least, thank you to the many volunteers who made this event possible. Without our volunteers, Freedom Hill Horse Rescue could not have provided rescue and rehabilitation to horses for the past 15 years.
Our next event will be Holiday Photos with Horses and Christmas Market on Saturday, November 23. Registration for this event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-holiday-photos-with-horses-christmas-market-tickets-75477189305. And save the date for the 3rd Annual Spirits & Steeds Fall Festival, which will be Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Lori Harrington, Shaun Gandia, Beth Meader
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue Board of Directors