Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter would like to thank the entire community for supporting our Pawsitively Purrfect Designer Purse Bingo on October 12. Our event was a huge success and will enable us to provide life saving veterinary care to the homeless, sick and injured animals at the shelter. We would like to thank the following sponsors and volunteers: Bayside Auto Group, Prince Frederick Animal Hospital, Generation Properties, Gary Mechanical Services, Baddour Law Firm, A & W Insurance, PFG Printing, Strohecker, Inc., Delaney & Keffler LLC, Bowen’s Grocery Store, Gentle Family Dentistry, Sheldon Seidel D.D.S., Bay Metal Works Inc., Dunkirk Vision, Eric Eitel Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, R & J Steel Erectors LLC, Interlude Pet Resort and Spa, Sport Clips of Dunkirk, Dickinson Jewelers, Appliance Distributors Unlimited, Ms. Christy Oliff, Brian Crow of Crow Entertainment, Bernard Matthews, Richie Wells, Linda Kromer, Cindy Curtis, Robert Coppins, Debbie Samler, Mary Kay by Cindy Bliss, Origami Owl by Valerie Seward, Folding Books by Amy Shannon, Pawstries Pet Bakery by Vicki King, Paparazzi Jewelry by Kristen Drury, Thirty-One by Beth Tayman-Groom, Keep Collective Jewelry by Ashlee Sasscer Nassar, Color Street Nails by Danielle Philipp, Scentsy by Gloria Larman, Lilla Rose by Katherine Mock, Elizabeth Ashley of Calvert Dog Academy, and Stella & Dot by Martina Chapp.
We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary for a wonderful venue and support throughout the event. A very special thank you to Melissa Carnes for her guidance, support and role at the event and to her rescue, Sugar Faces Senior Dog Rescue.
We would also like to send our biggest thanks to the Northern High School Future Business Leaders of America who assisted us throughout the entire event and whose students volunteered countless hours of their time to plan, organize and work the event. These students are an asset to our entire community, and we would also like to thank their parents and sponsor, Ms. Nancy Tassa. We hope to see everyone at next year’s event. Please Like us on Facebook @FOLLKAS.