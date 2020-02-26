Fortunately, we won’t have to read letters filled with misinformation from climate deniers much longer. Soon it won’t matter what they think about climate change or clean energy.
That’s because a clean energy revolution is going to take place, whatever anyone thinks about it, probably beginning in the next few years. It won’t be brought about by this year’s election (although who’s in the White House and Congress will have some effect on how it plays out), but by capitalism.
Now that it costs twice as much to run a power plant on natural gas (the cheapest fossil fuel) than to close it and build a solar or wind installation (forbes.com), there’s no question that a rapid switch to clean energy is coming.
General Electric, long the world’s most valuable company was removed from the Dow last year after betting big on natural gas rather than solar and wind. It was there since 1989.
Add to that the fact that electric vehicles are now as cheap as internal combustion vehicles, and EVs get 12% cheaper every year while gasoline-powered vehicles get more expensive. Also, it’s 10 times cheaper to run an EV on solar/wind than to run a conventional automobile.
You can watch Stanford economist Tony Seba explain why he projects that electric vehicles will be dominant in the U.S. by 2025 on YouTube “Clean Disruption.” Also, seekingalpha.com says that EV penetration into the global auto fleet should initiate an oil glut by 2023 and predicts that gas-powered vehicle sales will drop 50% by 2026.
Deloitte warns oil price could then fall to $30 a barrel, in line with Seba’s predictions, and that liquefied natural gas prices would also slump as a result. Fracking cannot possibly be profitable under those conditions. Sound far fetched? Read “Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year” (oilprice.com, Reuters, September 2019).
The think tank carbontracker.org agrees that peak fossil fuel demand will occur in 2020. Energy economist Jeremy Rifkin predicts the collapse of fossil fuels between 2023 and 2028.
Institutional investors are already divesting tens of trillions from fossil fuels after they have underperformed in a bull market for a decade. Fracking barely made a profit during that period, and now it’s got serious competition from solar and wind.
The coal industry is already in a death spiral. Globally, there’s been a collapse in the number of plants on which construction has begun each year. It’s fallen by 84% since 2015 (Global Energy Monitor). In 2019 a record number of coal-fired power plants are closed down all over the country, not because natural gas is cheaper, but because solar and wind are cheaper and will continue to get cheaper until they are both “effectively free” by 2030 (UBS, Financial Times).
Whatever you think about The Green New Deal, we’re going to need a new grid and a plan for getting it built quickly.