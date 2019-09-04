Labor Day was Monday. Please take a moment to consider — and thank — the women and men who deliver the supports and services the state provides: safe roads and bridges, public safety, help for your kids in schools, colleges and universities, registering a car, drawing up a will. Without their labor where would we be?
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employee Council 3 represents more than 26,000 state and higher education employees around Maryland. Our members include state social workers, juvenile services staff, inspectors who enforce our state laws including business safety requirement and road and transit safety, among others. They serve the state with dignity and pride, and in return hope to receive respect for the jobs they do, along with compensation to keep their families in the middle class. But Maryland’s public employees are falling farther behind due to chronic understaffing and pay that hasn’t kept up with the cost of living.
In January 2018 the state published an executive branch staffing adequacy study that highlighted the need for over 2,600 additional employees to fill vacancies and create new additional positions. Chronic understaffing has meant state employees' workloads have expanded to the breaking point, mandated overtime is skyrocketing, and work environments are increasingly dangerous.
Our state’s social workers who handle cases of child and elder abuse struggle to manage hundreds of cases. Our prisons’ corrections officers are forced to monitor inmates at a dangerous ratio of 100-to-1. Our juvenile services staff can’t perform educational programs because there is not enough staff to ensure a structured and safe environment. Our staff in state mental hospitals, who are working to safeguard the health and safety of Marylanders identified as a risk to themselves or others, lack the staff to adequately respond to an incident.
Because of this chronic understaffing and poor working conditions, recruitment and retention is a growing problem. In order to compete with other public and private sector employers for smart and hard-working people, the state needs to be a better employer. Potential employees shouldn’t stand for promises of mediocre pay, long, often grueling work, inadequate training and equipment, and a “do more with less” attitude of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his administration. The state of Maryland needs to improve its reputation as an employer in order to recruit and retain good people. Let's call on the governor to get serious about providing adequate staffing and support for our state services and workers.
Patrick Moran, Baltimore
The writer is president of AFSCME Council 3, the largest union of state and university workers in Maryland.