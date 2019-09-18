After a successful hip replacement procedure performed at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, I was transferred to the St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.
I would like to acknowledge and commend the treatment, support, and care that I received at the facility. At all levels of the facility’s division of labor, I observed hard-working, compassionate and professionally proficient personnel.
We citizens of St. Mary’s County are quite fortunate to have access to such dedicated and committed staffs. Thank you.