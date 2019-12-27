Some will find my harsh treatment of the recently deceased wrong. I disagree for three reasons.
First, I said those things about him when he was alive. Two, it is hardly unusual to criticize the life and work of dead people.
Few think it is wrong to judge the teachings of Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche or Mao Zedong, even though they aren’t alive to defend themselves. That’s because their teachings should stand on their own merit. Third, my mean-spirited treatment of the dead pales in comparison to the treatment that follows from the ideology of Christians of theologist and apologist Norman Geisler’s ilk. They believe that non-Christians deserve unending insufferable agony upon their deaths. A Christian who generally agreed with Geisler recently expressed to me that he thought the late Stephen Hawking was burning in hell, and that it was justified. Additionally, these types of Christians are eagerly awaiting the day when they think Jesus will return and rain death and destruction on anyone who doesn’t believe like they do. This isn’t just a disagreement on marginal tax rates or marijuana regulations. If he wrote articles to defend Nazi concentration camps or Soviet gulags, others would understand my thinking. He was arguably worse because he supported a gulag that doesn’t even allow the release of death to its inmates to end their pain. Also, on Page 177 of his book “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist,” Geisler said that he enjoys debating Jewish atheists so he can use the Holocaust to make his points against them. Anyone who truly cares about poor taste should be “dancing on Geisler’s grave” with me. Some may say it is a fallacy to excuse what I do because my ideological opponents do them as well. I disagree because I don’t think poor taste or hatred for the dead is wrong automatically. Geisler was a despicable man, and despicable men don’t deserve respect just because they died recently. It is foolish to say that I cannot truly understand what he promoted without having known him..
I know I have the right interpretation of his teaching on hell or creationism because my interpretation of them is the same as millions of other Christians including many I know personally.
I obviously was not literally talking to him, nor did I think that he could hear my comments. It is a common literary technique to talk to people, concepts or things that cannot hear. An example is Mark Antony’s “Dogs of War” speech in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” (this is not to compare myself to Shakespeare).
My objection to teaching art or literature in school is not because
I don’t think they are valuable subjects. I don’t think people should be forced by the state to study them.
No one’s educational or career prospects should be affected by their study or lack thereof of the arts, unless they are specifically going into those fields. Those should be things people study because they like them. My objection to their mand
atory teaching is certainly not because I fear some deeper metaphysical truth that they convey. T.J. Foster, Lexington Park