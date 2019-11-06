It takes an awful lot of nerve for President Trump, the national Republican Party, and the national conservative news media to constantly accuse the Democrats of fabricating conspiracies against Trump. This, when the actual truth of the matter is that there is a real secret conspiracy of very wealthy individuals, a large part of the national Republican Party, a big part of the national conservative news media, many conservative think-tanks (which are really right-wing propaganda mills/factories) and other organizations to eventually abolish all of the federal government social programs that help the lower and middle classes and to establish a “survival of the fittest” social Darwinism in the United States. Their ultimate goal and dream seems to be to abolish programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, college student loans and unemployment insurance benefits. But the program that these conservatives hate the most and most want to abolish is Social Security.
There is a book which does an excellent job of detailing all of the parts of this secret right-wing conspiracy.
It was written by Jane Mayer. Its title is “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” This book was selected by the New York Times as one of the 10 best books of 2016.
To my knowledge, no one has ever been able to successfully refute anything in this book. In addition, Mayer has won or has been a finalist for 12 awards and prizes in the field of journalism. She won the 2017 Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Every American needs to read this book.