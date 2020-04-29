Here's hoping we're on our way back soon

Information on coronavirus changes by the minute. I have been collecting information from newspapers, magazines, TV and the internet since we were attacked by the most contagious virus in history.
It has swept through 185 countries. In my strong opinion, this initially united foes. Currently, the partisan food fighting has resumed. The wise say you will have plenty of time after the virus has stemmed to fight. I say, right now we need all hands on deck to fight the virus and reopen our economy. What are the symptoms? We have tests that determine if you are positive or negative. Some symptoms include a fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, loss of taste and smell, blueish lips or face, a dry cough and difficulty breathing. Hopkinsmedicine.org has a self-check. It will tell you your risk and if you need to seek medical attention. For most, the symptoms are so mild the individual can stay home. We have tests that tell if you are positive or negative.
What is the vaccine, preventative measures and cure? We should have an experimental vaccine by this summer. According to Dr. Debora Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, current lowering of new cases was caused by the American public’s self-distancing, or staying at least 6 feet away from another person. Other preventives include washing hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds. We should stay home and only go out for groceries, medications or medical assistance. There is as of now no proven cure.
Thankfully, the number of new cases is going down. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Birx have guided us through this tragedy. Triumph is on the horizon. The president, vice president and governors have been instrumental in organizing this battle. The medical researchers have worked at a pace which heretofore has never been done. There are countless other heroes that span from American industry to the public sector. We must never forget that it is we Americans who followed the guidelines and stemmed the tide of hideous COVID-19.
Last, we as a nation must now decide how to start the best economy in human history up again. May God bless America.