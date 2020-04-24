High-speed internet access is a basic need that isn't being met

On Tuesday, I had an appointment with my therapist on Skype. I rely on therapy to get me through the week. Because of the social distancing requirements due to the pandemic, I can’t go to therapy in person, so we’ve been having our appointments this way instead. Most of my appointments take place inside of my car, parked outside of a wifi-equipped building designated as a “hotspot.” This is because Comcast and Verizon still refuse to provide reliable internet in my rural area.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, one might have argued that high-speed internet is not a basic need and that it is entirely the prerogative of the internet company to decide who gets it and who doesn’t. But I would dare you to stick to that reasoning now, after millions of people in this country have been left relying on Skype, remote desktop software, and other platforms that require high-speed internet, to continue their education or work, or to continue obtaining primary care, or to continue staying in touch with their loved ones through a scary time. In a new reality where people must literally FaceTime “goodbye” to loved ones dying in quarantine, I would want to make sure my internet connection was reliable. Wouldn’t you?
I would also challenge you ever again to question a low-income family’s ability to budget and spend properly just because they have a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in the household – things that were treated like luxuries that people shouldn’t buy unless they have the means to do so until they became essential tools for getting through life in a locked-down society. Are they still luxuries when functioning without them is significantly more difficult?
If there’s one thing this crisis has accomplished, it is stripping away the artificial constructs that delineate what is and is not “possible” for a multi-billion-dollar corporation to do. Suddenly, major pharmaceutical companies are making medications low-cost or free, which makes you wonder whether they ever needed to charge anything at all. Suddenly, banks are suspending house payments and interest indefinitely. SMECO and PEPCO are waiving bill payments. Verizon and other phone companies are adding extra data to customers’ data plans. Did they ever need to charge us so much for these essentials in the first place? You can’t help but wonder whether making services cheaper or free was always “possible” to do – companies just didn’t want to do it because it meant less profit for them.
Unfortunately for these companies, a pandemic has gotten in the way of their endeavors to commodify basic needs and profit from those who have no choice but to pay more than they should for them.